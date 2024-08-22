Segway ST by Yongjie Li Wins Silver in A' Scooter Design Awards

Segway ST

Innovative Electric Scooter Designed for Short to Medium Distance Commuting and Recreational Activities Recognized for Design Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of scooter design, has announced Segway ST by Yongjie Li as the Silver Award winner in the Scooter Design category. This significant recognition highlights the design's excellence and innovation within the competitive scooter industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The Segway ST's award-winning design is particularly relevant in the post-pandemic era, where personal mobility devices are experiencing a surge in popularity as a convenient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional modes of transportation. By addressing key user concerns such as safety, riding stability, range, power performance, and design style, the Segway ST aligns with current trends and needs within the scooter industry.The Segway ST stands out in the market with its advanced features and innovative design. The electric scooter boasts a top speed of 80 km/h and a maximum range of 70 km, offering industry-leading stability at high speeds thanks to its front and rear dual shock absorbers and high-strength integrated bent pipe frame. The low center of gravity design, along with the front dual-arm suspension system and rear trailing arm suspension system, ensures optimal riding stability. Additionally, the scooter incorporates advanced safety features such as front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a SMART-ABS braking system, and a traction control system.The Silver A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to the Segway ST's exceptional design and its potential to inspire future innovations within the Segway brand. This achievement motivates the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of scooter design, focusing on functionality, aesthetics, and user experience. By setting new standards in the industry, the Segway ST paves the way for further advancements in personal mobility solutions.Team MembersThe Segway ST was designed by a talented team consisting of Ji Lin, Yongjie Li, Junfu Lin, and Huiqian Zhu. Yongjie Li played a key role in the overall design and concept development, while Ji Lin and Junfu Lin contributed to the engineering and technical aspects of the project. Huiqian Zhu provided valuable insights into user experience and ergonomics.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Segway ST design at:About SegwaySegway-Ninebot is a leading smart mobility company that focuses on innovative short-distance transportation solutions and robotics. With a mission to simplify the movement of people and objects, Segway-Ninebot has established a strong presence in over 100 countries and territories. The company's dedication to research and development has resulted in the application of more than 4,800 global intellectual property rights across various areas, including innovative mobility, robotics, and entertainment. Segway-Ninebot's diverse product range, which includes self-balancing scooters, kickscooters, electric mopeds, all-terrain vehicles, and delivery robots, caters to the unique needs of customers while driving industry innovation and development.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of scooter design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, scooter industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, showcase technical prowess, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across various industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. The competition's philanthropic mission is to enhance society by motivating designers and brands to develop exceptional products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

