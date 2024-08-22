President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of maths and science education innovator William Smith

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing of maths and science education innovator and Esteemed Member of the National Order of the Baobab, Mr William Smith.

The President offers his condolences to the family and friends of the popular educator who has passed away at the age of 85.

President Ramaphosa conferred the Order of the Baobab on Mr Smith in 2019.

Born in Makhanda to parents who were notable scientists, Mr Smith made mathematics and science accessible to all pupils for free through television in a groundbreaking 1990s TV programme called the 'Learning Channel' on SABC 2.

During his 25 years as a teacher, he is estimated to have taught close on a million learners.

President Ramaphosa said: “William Smith was an education and cultural icon to our nation.

“The outpouring of affection the nation directed at him when he received his National Order demonstrated, years after his retirement, the place he held in people’s hearts.

“He was synonymous with The Heads of Knysna which was the backdrop to his television presentation decades before we could think of him as the first teacher to teach “remotely”.

“He demystified maths and science for his audience which extended beyond learners to their parents and anyone who wished to revisit these subjects or learn more, long after they had left school.

“William Smith’s passion for his curriculum and for the success of those he taught in classrooms, at matric camps and on TV benefited millions of young South Africans even before our transition to democracy and the dawn of a new dispensation of equal education.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za