Building a strong foundation as first slab laid for new Aquatic Centre

Release date: 21/08/24

The new Adelaide Aquatic Centre is taking shape with concrete pouring commencing on the slabs to support the new pools.

The world-class, sustainable and accessible aquatic centre is on track, with the first pour taking place in what will become the 50-metre pool.

This follows the installation of more than 500 piles, which are needed to provide support to the pool structures.

The initial pours will see the sites prepared for further pouring later this month through to the end of the year, providing a solid foundation for three of the pool areas. This includes the 50-metre, Warm Water/Rehabilitation and the Learn to Swim pools.

The 50-metre, 10-lane pool will provide state-of-the-art training facilities for up-and-coming athletes, as well as accommodate swimming carnivals, water sports and recreational use.

The Warm Water/Rehabilitation pool will be ideal for aquatic therapy, gentle exercise, rehabilitation and quiet relaxation. It will be kept between 32 and 34 degrees year-round.

Work on the remaining pools, including the indoor splash zone, outdoor lagoon and 25-metre pool will start in the new year.

The new centre – which will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and constructed wherever possible with locally-sourced, low-carbon emission materials – will feature extensive indoor and outdoor pool areas, water slides, splash zones and lawned recreation facilities.

It will also contain gym and fitness facilities, a spa/sauna/steam room and improved community change rooms.

More than 1000 square metres of land will be returned to Park Lands once the new centre is completed and the existing centre is demolished. Soil excavated from the site will be reused to fill the old pools from the former Aquatic Centre site, which is being demolished following its closure in August.

More than 1500 jobs are being supported over the life of the project. The new centre will open in the summer of 2025-26.

The former aquatic centre closed on 1 August to allow for demolition to commence.

Over 100 swim groups and over 2000 learn-to-swim students are now using other centres around Adelaide temporarily, including the newly refurbished Thebarton Aquatic Centre.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis MP

SA is building, and that’s evident here as the new Adelaide Aquatic Centre takes shape.

The pours for the pools give us a great first impression of how the centre will take shape as it’s completed.

We are proud to be getting on with delivering this world-class, sustainably-designed swimming centre – around 500 piles have gone in already, with some 200 more to go, and we’ll soon see the building structure start to take shape.

We are well on our way to having this centre open for South Australians to enjoy by the summer of 2025-26.

Attributable to Member for Adelaide Lucy Hood MP

We’re getting on with the job of building a brand-new Adelaide Aquatic Centre.

It’s going to be a game-changer for our community with indoor and outdoor pools, dedicated learn to swim and rehabilitation pools, water slides, and more Park Lands.

I look forward to sharing future updates as the new centre comes to life.