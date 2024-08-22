X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market: Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Future

X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Expected to Reach $231,811 Thousand, Globally, by 2022

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benefits as improved profit margins return on investments and advancement in technology in the area of not destructive testing market, propel the market growth. Allied Market Research, titled, X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market by Type (CR System, Static Flat Panel Detector, Dynamic Flat Panel Detector, and Linear Sensor) and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) & Improvised Explosive Device (IED), Heavy Industries, Manufacturing, Marine, Oil & Gas, Security, Transportation, Food Drugs & Drugs, and Others): Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the X-ray for non-destructive testing market was valued at $ 129,939 thousand in 2014, and is projected to reach at $ 231,811 thousand by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022.

An X-ray detector is an electronic device that detects radiation of X-ray or gamma rays for imaging purposes. X-ray imaging is an important non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for products such as circuit boards, concrete parts, and metals. This technique is also useful for detecting cracks and very fine manufacturing defects, thus maintaining quality, product reliability, and various other physical properties of the materials.

In 2014, the CR system for non-destructive testing market segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, as industries such as aerospace and automotive witnessed high adoption rates of X-ray detectors due to their ability to provide high image quality and accuracy.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the X-ray for the non-destructive testing market in 2014, accounting for around 29.9% share, owing to an increase in performance and efficiency of these detectors.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

The decline in prices of X-ray detectors has increased the adoption of X-ray detection systems in industries such as food, drinks, & drugs, construction, and transportation to improve detection quality, finished product quality (especially for food, drinks & drugs, and construction industry), and simultaneously reduce detection time to increase the productivity.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

In the present scenario, market players have witnessed a technological shift and have focused on process automation to minimize human intervention. The aerospace & defense, automotive, and oil & gas sectors have witnessed extensive use of automated X-ray detector systems, owing to the time constraints associated with the execution of multiple detection tasks simultaneously with better accuracy.

𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐗-𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

Progressive changes in technology starting from computed radiography to digital radiography along with the use of flat panel detectors have improved the efficiency of X-ray detectors, thereby creating an opportunity shortly.

The report features a competitive scenario of the X-ray for the non-destructive testing market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒏 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑭𝑶𝑵𝑨 𝑫𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎𝒔 𝑪𝒐. 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑭𝑼𝑱𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑳𝑴 𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒔𝒖 𝑷𝒉𝒐𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑲.𝑲., 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝑴𝒊𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒕𝒂 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒖𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒌𝒊𝒏𝑬𝒍𝒎𝒆𝒓 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑹𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒅𝒚𝒏𝒆 𝑫𝑨𝑳𝑺𝑨 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑻𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒂 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝒖𝒃𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝑪𝒐. 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒙𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝑺.𝑨.𝑺., 𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚, 𝑰𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉, 𝑴𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒊𝑿 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑮𝒎𝒃𝑯, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑿-𝑺𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝑰𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏. These players have adopted competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐗-𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- The linear sensor X-ray for non-destructive testing market segment accounted for the highest share in 2014, growing at a CAGR of 8.87% from 2014 to 2022.

- The CR system segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for $55,052 thousand in 2014.

- North America is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

