Airless Tire Market is Projected to Grow Significantly with a Strong CAGR of 5.6% - 2030

Increase in demand for maintenance-free tires and surge in adoption of all-terrain and military vehicles drive the growth of the global airless tire market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers detailed segmentation of the global airless tire market based on material, vehicle type, sales channel, rim size, region. Airless tires are used to improve the vehicle's safety and drivability as well as to lower the maintenance cost of the automobile. Airless or solid tires are available in a wide range of sizes and types as well as for a wide range of applications. An airless tire is a durable and flat-free tire that is supported by air pressure, and is installed widely in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers to provide a gripping surface for traction and to cushion the moving vehicle's wheels. The booming commercial automotive fleet, expanding transportation infrastructure, and rising automotive production globally have contributed to strong increase in airless tire production in the recent years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒𝟔.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕𝟕.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔%. 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟏𝟓.𝟒𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟕.𝟑𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟐%.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global airless tire market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the strong presence of automotive manufacturers across the country.

The factors such as surge in demand for maintenance-free tires and increase in demand for all-terrain and military vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the airless tire market. However, low performance during friction and high-speed scenarios and high capital investment for setting up new manufacturing facilities are the factors expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, higher recyclability of plastics and rise in the adoption of electric vehicles across the world in the coming years are the factors anticipated to supplement the market growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Ameritire Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Michelin

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Corporation

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg

Leading manufacturers of automobile tires are focusing on development of durable and low-maintenance automotive tires, owing to the changing customer preferences, which further enhance the outlook for global airless tire manufacturers. In addition, rise in global awareness regarding reduction in pollution increases the demand for long-lasting and puncture-resistant automotive tires.

Based on vehicle type, the utility vehicles segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global airless tire market size, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the passenger and commercial vehicles segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Based on material, the plastic segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rubber segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By material, the rubber segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the utility vehicles segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

As per rim size, the 15 to 20 inches segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to lead the market growth and maintain its dominance in the global market.

