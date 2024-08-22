LendTech Market Poised to Skyrocket to $61.9 Billion Globally by 2031, Driven by a 23.2% CAGR

LendTech Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The Rapid Adoption of Technology by all Levels of Lending Service Providers” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "LendTech Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Type (Consumer Lending and Business Lending), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Credit Unions and NBFCs) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global lendtech industry generated $8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $61.9 billion by 2031 by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report analyzes changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The use of lending technology will be further boosted by the rising use of advanced technologies like AI. Financing is becoming simpler and more cost-effective owing to its usage. Many FinTech companies are creating and utilizing lendtech loans technologies today resulting in lendtech market growth. Prosper, which is a peer-to-peer lending company, allows borrowers and lenders to collaborate and provides new-age lending technology benefits, including affordable rates, good terms, and evaluation, which are not dependent only on credit score.

Leading Market Players-

Visa, Inc.

American Express

Fiserv, Inc.

Finastra

Nelito Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Q2 Software, Inc.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

FIS

Roostify, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global Lendtech market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

With rapid adoption of technology by all levels of lending service providers, the lendtech is being widely preferred by banks, which is fueling the growth of lendtech market. Besides these, over-indebtedness and heavy reliance on technology & internet access hamper the lendtech market growth. On the contrary, lending industry is introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries.

Covid-19 scenario-

As COVID-19 cases continued to surge and more restrictions were put in place during the pandemic, many business owners had to take out loans to sustain their businesses. This has spiked the growth for lendtech industry during the period.

COVID-19 brought uncertainty and pressure to businesses across the financial services sector, with many businesses still trying to adapt to a new economic landscape. The lending industry is facing many challenges brought about by the pandemic and one obvious adjustment is an increase in the digitization of services.

The large enterprises segment to rule the roost-

By organization size, the large enterprises segment acquired major lendtech market size in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that larger companies frequently have more assets than their smaller counterparts, and they may utilize these assets to get a company loan or line of credit. Also, when a major corporation borrows money, the loan amount is often significant and can be put to a variety of uses, such expanding an existing business or improving infrastructure.

The consumer lending segment to rule the roost-

By type, the consumer lending segment acquired a major lendtech market size in 2021. This is attributed to both the rise in FinTech companies offering online lending services and the introduction of rules by the government to encourage lender transparency. Also, in the approaching years, variables including offering consulting services before obtaining loans and increasing financing alternatives for enterprises are anticipated to present attractive chances for market advancement.

The banks segment to rule the roost-

By end user, the banks segment acquired a major lendtech market size in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that banking institutions provide lendtech which generally involves advice and execution of transactions on behalf of affluent clients. Moreover, banks also help with financial planning, manage client portfolios, and performs a variety of other financial services in relation to a client's private financing choices with the help of augmented reality technology.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, the North America dominated the lendtech market share in 2021. This is attributed to the rise in demand from lending businesses for lending technology solutions. A few other key variables supporting the expansion of the market in the area include the rising level of technical improvements and the presence of a sizable number of competitors.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lendtech market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of lendtech market overview.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the lendtech market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing lendtech market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global lendtech market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

LendTech Market Report Highlights

Component

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Type

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End User

Banks

Credit Unions

NBFCs

