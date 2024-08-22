Downstream Processing Global Market 2024 To Reach $51.09 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.2%

Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The downstream processing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.19 billion in 2023 to $31.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing biopharmaceutical investments, stringent regulatory standards, globalization of biopharmaceutical production, rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The downstream processing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $51.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, focus on sustainable and green processing, collaborations and partnerships, continuous bioprocessing adoption, increasing demand for personalized medicines.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Downstream Processing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10155&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Downstream Processing Market

The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the downstream processing market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to all expenditures for the provision of health services, family planning activities, nutrition activities, and emergency aid designated for health. Downstream processing. Increasing expenditure would boost the sales of downstream processing as it helps in the extraction of a drug substance (DS) from natural sources, such as bacterial or animal cells, and the subsequent purification of the drug substance.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/downstream-processing-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the downstream processing market include Sartorius AG, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Repligen Corporation.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the downstream processing market. Major companies operating in the downstream processing market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Centrifuges, Dryers, Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Other Products

2) By Technique: Purification Techniques, Solid-Liquid Separation, Clarification Or Concentration

3) By Application: Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Insulin Production, Immunoglobulin Production, Erythropoietin Production, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the downstream processing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global downstream processing market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the downstream processing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Downstream Processing Market Definition

Downstream processing refers to the recovery and purification of a drug substance (DS) from natural sources, such as animal or bacterial cells. It outlines the sequence of steps necessary to create a pure and homogenous protein product from biological components such as cells, tissue culture fluid, or plant tissues.

Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on downstream processing market size, downstream processing market drivers and trends, downstream processing market major players, downstream processing competitors' revenues, downstream processing market positioning, and downstream processing market growth across geographies. The downstream processing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Process Automation and Instrumentation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-automation-and-instrumentation-global-market-report

Business Process as a service (BPaaS) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-process-as-a-service-global-market-report

Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automation-as-a-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.