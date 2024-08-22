Skin Lightening Products Market CAGR to be at 7.7% | USD 14.60 Billion by 2031 | Asia-Pacific was most Prominent Region

The skin lightening products market is estimated to reach $14.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change in lifestyle, surge in disposable income, rise in need for skin care products, increase in demand for natural ingredients in skin care products, and change in packaging styles & attractive marketing strategies drive the growth of the global skin lightening products market. However, rise in awareness regarding the side effects of chemical-based cosmetics and reduction in free trade between countries restrict the market growth. Moreover, increase in social media marketing present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global skin lightening products industry generated $7.05 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $14.60 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The skin lightening products market is highly competitive and saturated. Availability of counterfeit products and fluctuation in the price of raw material are likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Surge in the number of small scale businesses using low-quality raw material and availability of the low price counterfeit products restrain the market growth.

According to the skin lightening products market trends, on the basis of type, the creams & lotions segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $3,284.1 million in 2021, and is estimated grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. According to the skin lightening products market analysis, on the basis of gender, men segment was the significant contributor to the market, with $1,769.0 million in 2021 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket & supermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4,438.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The skin lightening products market size was valued at $7,054.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14,602.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, on the basis of type, the masks segment acquired $898.9 million, exhibiting 12.7% of the global market share.

In 2021, by gender, the women segment was valued at $5,285.3 million, accounting for 74.9% of the market share.

In 2021, on the basis of distribution channel, the specialty store segment acquired $1,715.9 million, exhibiting 24.3% of the global market share.

China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,400.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Avon Products, Inc.

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Skin Food Co., Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

The Procter& Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

