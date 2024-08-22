PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILING A VARIETY OF NEW PRODUCTS AT GAMESCOM 2024





NACON UNVEILING A VARIETY OF NEW PRODUCTS AT GAMESCOM 2024

Lesquin, August 22 2024 - As the excitement around this edition of gamescom reaches fever pitch, NACON is pleased to present its latest offerings for this year. These are set to include an introduction to our latest accessories, as well as the reveal of the recently announced wireless controller officially licensed for Xbox: the Revolution X Unlimited. NACON is also featuring its new line-up, including 2 games showcased exclusively at Future Games Show, plus the first Revosim steering wheel, a new premium product from our Racing unit which was revealed at Bigben Week, and is now being previewed at gamescom.

Find us at Market Point Hall 2.1, Stand A010





Based on its expertise in the gaming industry, NACON has set itself the ambition of publishing even more high-quality games and premium accessories, combining innovation and high performance. So in particular this year we have created a whole new department dedicated to the racing genre, but also a catalog as varied as it is original, among which we can highlight several eagerly awaited titles such as Hell is Us, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and GreedFall 2: The Dying World.

Here’s a detailed look at all the new releases presented at gamescom.

NACON’S NEW RACING UNIT LIFTING THE LID ON SEVERAL PROJECTS IN THE PIPELINE

NACON has undertaken another innovation this year with the establishment of its Racing Department, the aim of which is to develop a whole ecosystem around driving simulation games and top-end accessories. Its future projects are based on the gaming industry expertise of the KT Racing studio, and on the business’ premium accessories know-how, with the creation of the Revosim simulation accessories brand.

After being announced during May’s Bigben Week, NACON’s first Revosim steering wheel makes its debut here, and is available to test. Made from premium materials, this steering wheel kicks off the whole Revosim ecosystem, and provides a whole number of setting and customization options, as well as a mobile app enabling full gameplay configuration. This kit presented today includes a 9Nm Direct Drive base, a steel and aluminum load cell pedal set and an imitation leather steering wheel 30 cm in diameter: all the essentials for top simracing performance from the very first revs. As it develops over the coming months, the Revosim ecosystem will enrich this bundle, and further enhance your gameplay.

Having been unveiled during the last NACON Connect, the Endurance Motorsports Series game presents its first playable version at this show. Developed by KT Racing studio, this endurance racing title gives you the chance to experience the thrills of circuit racing as the driver. But it can also take you right into the pits, as you step into the shoes of the race engineers. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

Eagerly awaited by the player community, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the massively multiplayer online racing game set on a 1/1 scale recreation of Hong Kong Island, is out on September 12 2024 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). Players can build a collection of exceptional vehicles, explore the island on their own or in a group, and also take part in the Solar Crown competition. Those who have preordered the Silver Sharps/Streets edition (consoles) will be able to start roaming Hong Kong Island from September 10 2024 (on consoles), while owners of the Gold edition can get going on September 5 2024 (on all platforms).

Finally, after a 3-year absence, the official MXGP game is back, developed by KT Racing studio. So MXGP 24 - The Official Game is the first part in a series signed until 2028, providing players with the opportunity to experience the whole of the MXGP 2024 championship with its 21 official circuits and more than 50 drivers from two categories (MXGP and MX2). Thanks to its comprehensive career mode, the game also provides complete immersion in this iconic event. The game will be released before the end of the year on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S.

NACON GAMES AVAILABLE TO TRY OUT AT GAMESCOM

Hell is Us, the forthcoming ambitious project from Canadian studio Rogue Factor, is being presented behind closed doors at this year’s edition. This action-adventure game, combining exploration, narration and combat, offers players an enthralling quest in a contemporary world ravaged by civil war. It features an innovative concept where players feel the thrill of adventure, only guided by their feelings and instincts. Directed by the talented Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, artistic director on Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Hell is Us is set for release on PC and consoles in 2025.

The end of NACON’s year will be marked by a number of big releases, some of which were showcased at Future Games Show, an essential event for the industry. Yesterday evening at this event, we dropped some exclusive gameplay videos of 2 eagerly awaited titles due out in 2024-2025, GreedFall 2: The Dying World and Ravenswatch.

GreedFall 2: The Dying World: as part of the “games to watch” segment at Future Games Show, the new narrative RPG from Spiders studio unveiled a brand-new trailer aimed at providing further information about its unique world which has already captivated a player community over 2 million strong, but also its scheming, characters, and an all-new tactical combat system. Due out on early access on Steam from September 24, the game will then be released for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

Ravenswatch: the cooperative action roguelike game revisiting well-known tales and legends from around the world has revealed its release date and the content of its 1.0 version in a new trailer. From September 26 2024 on PC (Steam) and Fall 2024 on consoles, players will get the chance to discover the mysterious threat hidden behind the Nightmare, as well as a new playable hero, the half-vampire Carmilla.

Besides the racing games already presented above, NACON’s stand will also feature 3 other titles that will satisfy both sports fans and those with a passion for realistic immersion games.

Our Australian studio, Big Ant, has come out this year to present 2 games from its line-up: TIEBREAK and Rugby 25. Available on early access on Steam since June 28, Rugby 25 is on the booth to present the content of the game’s forthcoming update, including new photogrammetrically modelled players, new officially licenced stadia and teams, as well as a number of gameplay improvements based on players’ feedback. Further content and improvements will be added in successive updates, right through to the final release, to create the best rugby simulation to date.

TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA, the official tennis game of the ATP and WTA, is now available in its final version on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). With the aim of becoming the most advanced and realistic tennis simulation to date, TIEBREAK is offering an officially licenced player roster more than 120 strong, including the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer), stars like Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, as well as the complete ATP and WTA seasons. In an all-new mode, the Novak Djokovic Slam Challenge, players can also relive the greatest matches in Djokovic’s career. The Nintendo Switch™ version is due for release at a later date.

Finally, Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator, the forthcoming game in the LIFE range, dedicated to real-life simulations, is also available to try out at the NACON booth. Developed by Aesir Interactive studio, the creators of the benchmark simulation Police Simulator: Patrol OfficersTM, Ambulance Life gives players the chance to step into the shoes of a paramedic. The aim of the game is to get out to the accident locations as quickly as possible and treat the victims by establishing a diagnostic and administering first aid before driving them to the hospital. Every situation is different: adaptability and making the right choices are key to saving lives! Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator will be released in the fall of 2024 on PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S.

NEW GAMING ACCESSORIES FOR ALL PLAYERS

The end of 2024 will be packed with new products, especially the arrival of eagerly awaited new accessories, for all the gaming platforms.

A new premium controller for Xbox and PC gamers

NACON is taking advantage of gamescom to preview its new controller currently in development with Xbox: the Revolution X Unlimited for Xbox and PC. A unique combination of customization, durability and precision, it incorporates Hall Effect technology, to reduce the risk of joystick drift. Meanwhile, the instant triggers combined with the trigger blockers enable the controller to adapt to various genres, and its high-performance permanent battery provides more than 10 hours’ play without needing to recharge. It can also boast a major new feature: an LCD screen in the center of the controller makes it really simple for the player to customize various game profiles without having to use the dedicated app. The Revolution X Unlimited will be released in late 2024.

RIG 900 MAX Dual Wireless Gaming Headset Launches in Europe

The RIG audio brand introduces the critically acclaimed RIG 900 MAX to the European market. The 900 MAX marks the pinnacle in wireless game audio, merging capabilities such as Dolby Atmos®, dual wireless connectivity, a seamless charging base station and a dedicated mobile app for advanced audio customisation to suit your play style.

Designed with both durability and comfort in mind, the RIG 900 MAX features an ultralight reinforced steel headband coupled with breathable dual fabric and a headband sling, providing unmatched comfort for all-day gaming. It also features an impressive 60-hour battery life, which can be extended with the use of the included base station that keeps your headset always charged and ready to go.

Alongside the RIG 900 MAX, RIG is set to release an exciting collection of limited-edition models in late 2024. Gamers can look forward to the RIG 600 PRO in Acid Camo, the RIG 300 PRO in both Acid Camo and Cosmic Purple, and a permanent addition with the RIG 600 PRO White.

PlayStation®5 range set to expand

Following on from the release of the Revolution 5 Pro in November 2023, NACON expends its PS5® catalog with new colors variation. The R5P is now available in three colors: Forest, Urban and Arctic. There is also a whole range of charging, protection and optimization accessories complementing its PlayStation®5 compatible accessories.

You can find more content for the games presented at gamescom on their respective Steam pages

>>>> Download of the assets here <<<<

Find all the NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

--

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

