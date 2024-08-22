Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024 – 2033

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-parkinson drugs market has experienced significant growth in recent years, increasing from $9.73 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $10.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth has been driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing disease prevalence, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and research. The market is projected to reach $13.36 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Key drivers include growing awareness, biotechnological advancements, and emerging markets.

Increasing Geriatric Population Drives Market Growth

The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising incidence of Parkinson's disease (PD), is a major factor driving the demand for anti-Parkinson drugs. Parkinson's disease primarily affects individuals over the age of 60, and with the global population aging rapidly, the demand for effective treatments is increasing. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, by 2030, one in six individuals globally will be 60 or older, with the number expected to double by 2050 to 2.1 billion. Similarly, in the UK, the elderly population is projected to account for 24% of the total population by 2043. The increasing geriatric population is, therefore, a key driver for the growth of the anti-Parkinson drugs market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the anti-Parkinson drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Merck Co., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and UCB S.A. These companies are focusing on innovative product development and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

For instance, in October 2023, AbbVie Inc., a leading pharmaceutical company, acquired Mitokinin, a biotechnology firm specializing in treatments for Parkinson's disease, for $110 million. This acquisition is expected to bolster AbbVie's neuroscience pipeline and provide new treatment options for Parkinson's patients.

Segments

• Drugs Class: Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT)-Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Other Drugs

• Route of Administration: Oral, Injection, Transdermal

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Middle East Poised for Fastest Growth

North America was the largest region in the anti-Parkinson drugs market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of Parkinson's disease. The Middle East, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in healthcare and rising awareness about Parkinson's disease.

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-parkinson drugs market size, anti-parkinson drugs market drivers and trends, anti-parkinson drugs market major players, anti-parkinson drugs competitors' revenues, anti-parkinson drugs market positioning, and anti-parkinson drugs market growth across geographies. The anti-parkinson drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

