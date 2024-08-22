Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dry Eye Syndrome Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dry eye syndrome market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $3.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare accessibility, evolving treatment options, medications and health conditions, hormonal changes, ocular surgery impact.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dry eye syndrome market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population demographics, increasing screen usage, shift in lifestyle habits, healthcare awareness and accessibility, ocular surgery trends, development of novel therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Dry Eye Syndrome Market

The growing prevalence of dry eye syndrome is expected to propel the growth of the dry eye syndrome market going forward. Dry eye syndrome is when eyes do not produce enough tears. Dry eye syndrome products and medications help treat dry eye syndrome by providing lubrication and moisture to the eyes, increasing tear production, improving tear quality, reducing inflammation, and protecting the ocular surface.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dry eye syndrome market include Allergan PLC, Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Santendo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the dry eye syndrome market. Major companies operating in the home dry eye syndrome market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Liquid Drops, Gel, Liquid Wipes, Eye Ointment, Other Products

2) By Treatment: Corticosteroids, Artificial Tears, Oral Omega Supplements, Lubricating Agent, Other Treatments

3) By Disease Type: Evaporative, Aqueous

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

5) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Laboratories, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dry eye syndrome market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global dry eye syndrome market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the dry eye syndrome market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Definition

Dry eye syndrome, commonly known as dry eye illness, is a common disorder in which the eyes either do not produce enough tears or produce poor-quality tears. Dry eye occurs when your eyes do not produce enough tears to keep your eyes moist. This can cause discomfort, irritation, and inflammation of the eyes.

Dry Eye Syndrome Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dry Eye Syndrome Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dry eye syndrome market size, dry eye syndrome market drivers and trends, dry eye syndrome market major players, dry eye syndrome competitors' revenues, dry eye syndrome market positioning, and dry eye syndrome market growth across geographies. The dry eye syndrome market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

