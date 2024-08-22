Drug Infusion Systems Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug infusion systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.8 billion in 2023 to $13.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift to electronic infusion devices, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, patient care advancements, home-based infusion therapy, expansion of ambulatory care settings.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The drug infusion systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards disposable systems, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of ambulatory care facilities, personalized medicine and adaptive dosing, increasing demand for home-based care.

Growth Driver Of The Drug Infusion Systems Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of drug infusion system market going forward. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune disorders often require long-term or continuous infusion therapy. Drug infusion systems offer a safe, efficient, and effective way to administer medication to patients with these conditions. Compared to high-income countries, prevalence has been increasing more quickly in low- and middle-income nations. Diabetes is a leading factor in renal failure, heart attacks, strokes, blindness, and lower limb amputation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the drug infusion systems market include Medtronic PLC, Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group PLC, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Advanced drug delivery technologies are the key trend gaining popularity in the drug infusion systems market. Major companies involved in the drug infusion systems market are focused on innovating new products through advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Elastomeric Infusion System, Disposable Infusion System, Syringe Infusion System, Peristaltic Pump, Multi-Channel Pump, Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump, Insulin Pump, Implantable Infusion System

2) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Arterial, Epidural, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Application: Oncology And Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Analgesia, Nutrition, Hematology, Pediatrics, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the drug infusion systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global drug infusion systems market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the drug infusion systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Drug Infusion Systems Market Definition

Drug infusion systems are medical devices that are used to deliver medications and fluids into a patient's body through a catheter or needle. Drug infusion systems are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings to administer medications, such as pain relief drugs, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and fluids, to patients.

Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Drug Infusion Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drug infusion systems market size, drug infusion systems market drivers and trends, drug infusion systems market major players, drug infusion systems competitors' revenues, drug infusion systems market positioning, and drug infusion systems market growth across geographies. The drug infusion systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

