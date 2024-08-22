Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 7, Hardin Run Road, in Weirton, to Begin Thursday, August 22, 2024

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 7 (Hardin Run Road), in Weirton, will be restricted to one lane, from milepost 1.00 to milepost 3.92, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Thursday, August 22, 2024, through Thursday, August 29, 2024, for culvert replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

