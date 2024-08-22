TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 21, Monumental Road to Begin Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Page Content

MARION COUNTY, WV – There will be a traffic delay on County Route 21, Monumental Road, from the intersection of County Route 250/30, Pine Grove Road, to the intersection of County Route 17, Paw Paw Creek Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2024, through Friday, September 13, 2024, for milling, paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​