Left Two Lanes on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Thursday, August 22, 2024

​BURLINGTON, WV – The left two lanes will be closed on southbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 12, in Berkeley County, from 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024, through 3 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​

