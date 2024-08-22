NEBRASKA, August 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement to Closure of UNL Diversity & Inclusion Office

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in response to an announcement by University of Nebraska—Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett that UNL will dissolve its Office of Diversity and Inclusion and eliminate the vice chancellor position that directed its efforts.

“I am pleased with Chancellor Bennett’s decision to close this office. Although that office should never have been established in the first place, it takes courage for a leader to recognize a mistake and chart a new direction. The work of eliminating DEI and critical race theory (CRT) from our public institutions is not complete with the elimination of one bureaucratic office, though. We must continue the work of keeping our university curriculum, programming and its mission free of discrimination or racial preferences in any form.

I will continue to fight to ensure taxpayer dollars are not used for these purposes, not only in state government, but throughout our university system, too. The University of Nebraska should be open and equally welcoming to people of all races and creeds, focused on discipline, excellence and integrity, not race-based DEI.”