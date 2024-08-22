$3.2+ Billion Worldwide Athleisure Market Grow at CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032 : Rise in Health and Wellness Trends

The Athleisure Market Size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the athleisure market forecast.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athleisure knockoff businesses have emerged as a result of the high cost and impressive popularity of authentic athleisure brands. In poor nations with price-sensitive consumers, counterfeit brands are typically widespread. This constraint limits the original athleisure brands' sales in certain areas. Since counterfeit goods are typically of poor quality and frequently cause customers to experience inconvenience and safety concerns, consumers tend to have negative impressions of them. One of the main places where the sale of fake brands may be hidden is the online distribution channel. Thus, it is projected that the expansion of the athleisure market would be hampered by the rise of the counterfeit sector.

The Athleisure Market Size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

📚 𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6137

The athleisure market is divided by gender, product type, distribution channel, and region. By gender, the market is divided into male and female. By product type, the market is divided into sneaker, joggers, leggings, hoodies, and others. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online. By region, the market is divided into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the Rest of LAMEA).

Female segment accounted for the majority market share of the athleisure market, and the male segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as among the male population, some of the athleisure apparels such as bomber jackets, casual trousers, crew-neck sweaters, polo-shirts, and others, have been gaining higher traction in the couple of years. Sneakers segment held the highest market share in 2022 while the hoodies segment is expected to have the highest Athleisure Market Growth during the forecast period as customers have a holistic approach on buying hoodies for themselves, since there are varieties of hoodies available in the market. In 2022, offline channels were the most popular modes of purchase for athleisure; however, the sale of athleisure through online sales channels is expected to grow significantly in the future due to the ease of purchase and a greater variety of products available through the channels.

𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6137

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

In 2022, based on product type, the sneaker segment accounted for around higher value athleisure market share.

In 2022, based on gender, the male segment accounted for 6.2% share of the athleisure market.

In 2022, based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share of the athleisure market.

In 2022, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the athleisure market forecast.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the athleisure market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing athleisure market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the athleisure market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global athleisure market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/snail-beauty-products-market-A16873

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-blanket-market-A10634

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.