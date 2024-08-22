PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2024 CHIZ RENEWS CALL FOR AVIATION TERMINAL AMID ALICE GUO'S DEPARTURE Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero on Wednesday renewed his call for the establishment of a general aviation terminal in the Philippines, pointing to the ease with which individuals, like dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, can slip in and out of the country without undergoing the standard inspections by customs and immigration officials. In an interview on the sidelines of the 30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Escudero expressed his long-standing frustration over the country's aviation infrastructure, a concern he has repeatedly highlighted during budget deliberations. "Matagal ko nang sinisingil ang CAAP [Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines] at DOTr [Department of Transportation] kaugnay sa kawalan natin ng general aviation terminal mula nang inimbento ang airport sa Pilipinas," Escudero said, underscoring the gap in the system that allows the wealthy to bypass the usual checks that ordinary citizens face. He explained that without a general aviation terminal, individuals with private planes can bypass standard procedures, including inspections by customs and immigration, making it easier for them to travel in and out of the country undetected. Escudero pointed out that currently, those with private planes simply go to their hangars, have their passports stamped, and proceed to their private lounges before boarding their planes. "Sa ngayon, sinumang may private plane, iyong mga mayayaman, ay pupunta lamang sa hangar nila, ipapadala ang passport nila, papatatakan, pupunta sila sa lounge nila at sasakay na sa eroplano para umalis. Pag-landing pabalik ng Pilipinas ganun ulit," Escudero lamented, illustrating how the absence of a general aviation terminal creates a privileged escape route for those who can afford it. With San Miguel Corporation (SMC) set to play a significant role in the country's aviation industry starting September 20, Escudero is set to seek the establishment of a general aviation terminal. He noted that SMC plans to convert the nation's oldest airport terminal into this much-needed facility, a move that Escudero believes could finally close the loophole. The urgency of Escudero's call was further underscored by the recent departure of Guo, who managed to leave the country despite her controversial status. Without a dedicated terminal for private flights, law enforcement agencies are left in a difficult position, struggling to monitor and prevent the departure of individuals who can easily evade detection. "Madaling lusutan dahil wala nga tayong general aviation terminal. So, ang napakadaling lusutan basta may pera ka madali kang makakalabas ng bansa at makakabalik din," Escudero noted. When asked about holding law enforcement agencies accountable for Guo's exit, Escudero pointed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s recent statement that he would hold these agencies to account, with heads expected to roll. "Sabi ng Pangulo mismo ay kanyang sisingilin ang mga law enforcement agencies. Ayon mismo sa Pangulo, heads will roll," Escudero pointed out. Escudero also speculated that Guo likely used a chartered plane to escape, though he acknowledged the myriad ways someone with means could leave the Philippines, given its archipelagic nature. "Malamang iyon ang ginawa niya. Maliban na lang kung nagbarko rin siya," he mused, noting the various escape routes available to the well-connected. As the situation unfolds, Escudero's renewed push for a general aviation terminal serves as a stark reminder of the need for tighter controls and enhanced oversight in the country's aviation sector to prevent future abuses of privilege and power.

