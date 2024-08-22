ODDITY TECH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ODDITY Tech Ltd. - ODD

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 17, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: ODD), if they purchased the Company’s securities between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



Get Help

Oddity investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-odd/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Oddity and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research (“Ningi”) reported a slew of allegations against the Company, including that it “completely misled investors about every critical aspect of its business”; that Ningi “talked to former employees who told [Ningi] that the [Company's] AI is nothing but a questionnaire”; that Oddity's lauded “repeat purchase rates” are attributable to “customers unknowingly enter[ing] into non-cancelable plans” that allow the Company “to recognize repeat purchases in the following quarters even though the customers don't want the product”; and that Ningi had “found hundreds of undisclosed lawsuits filed against ODDITY and its subsidiaries in the US and Israel, frequently alleging unpaid bills and violations of consumer protection laws,” including multiple class action lawsuits filed within the past several years.

On this news, the price of Oddity’s shares fell $3.02 per share, or 7.37%, to close at $37.97 per share on May 21, 2024.

The case is Hoare v. Oddity Tech Ltd., et al., 24-cv-05037.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.