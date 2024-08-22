Jean Janki Samaroo Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Jean Janki Samaroo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of “Mindset Matters,” co-authored by Jean Janki Samaroo, alongside the renowned Jack Canfield and other leading professionals around the world. This influential book made its grand debut in the literary world on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

Central to the success of Mindset Matters is Jean’s chapter, "Blooming Into Your Best Self." Jean’s story teaches readers that true success comes from giving, personal growth, and redefining success beyond worldly measures. Her journey emphasizes the importance of self-awareness, gratitude, and the joy found in serving others, showcasing that it’s never too late to change and become who you truly want to be.



Meet Jean Janki Samaroo:

Jean Janki Samaroo, a vibrant soul nestled in the heart of Toronto, Canada, alongside her beloved husband and their cherished ragdoll cat, embodies the essence of lifelong learning at 74 years young. Her journey through academia led her to Ryerson University, where she delved into Library Arts before becoming a certified TESL/TEFL instructor. However, her thirst for knowledge extends far beyond the confines of traditional education, as she continuously immerses herself in the diverse tapestry of life's teachings.

Jean wears many hats with grace and passion. An avid blogger, author, editor, photographer, and artist, she paints her experiences with words that resonate across diverse topics, mirroring the breadth of her eclectic interests.

In the cozy corners of her home, Jean finds solace in the company of Ali Baba, her faithful feline companion, who has been a constant source of joy since his tender days at nine weeks old. While Ali Baba reigns as her first love, Jean's wanderlust knows no bounds, having traversed every continent save Africa—a dream she holds dear and hopes to fulfill in the near future.



Jean's literary endeavors have garnered acclaim, with two printed works, "Late Blooms: Inspiration for Seniors" and the enchanting children's picture book, "Making New Friends," earning Firebird Book Awards and gracing the shelves of Amazon. Additionally, her editorial prowess shines through in the compilation and editing of "Strong Women Make History," an e-book commemorating the historic Biden/Harris Inauguration and International Women's Day in 2021.

Driven by a fervent belief in the power of women's voices, Jean advocates for their recognition and reverence across all spheres of society. Through her poignant contributions to various platforms such as Medium, Simply Woman magazine, and Brown Girl Diary, she amplifies narratives that celebrate and empower women worldwide.

Beyond the written word, Jean's altruistic spirit finds expression in her myriad volunteer roles, from nurturing young minds in Toronto's public school classrooms to offering English lessons to refugees from diverse corners of the globe. Her accordion melodies have brought smiles to faces in hospital wards, senior centers, and community gatherings, illustrating the transformative impact of selfless acts of kindness.

Read Jean’s blog posts at: https://lateblooms.jeanjankisamaroo.com/1/web

