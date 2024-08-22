Deanne Lewis Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Mindset Matters”, Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Deanne Lewis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces that “Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Deanne Lewis, alongside Jack Canfield and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

A key highlight to the success of "Mindset Matters" is Deanne Lewis’ insightful chapter, "Emerge Positive". Her personal story powerfully illustrates how embracing a positive mindset and intentional living can lead to profound transformation.

About Deanne Lewis:

Deanne Lewis is renowned for her mastery of mindset and is the force behind Emerge Positive® a company dedicated to fostering personal and corporate growth through a positive mindset. Her commitment to helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential is reflected in her innovative approaches and powerful teachings.

Deanne’s latest innovation, Connect by Emerge Positive® is a pioneering cloud-based SaaS service designed to enhance workplace productivity and well-being through daily motivational content. This tool seamlessly integrates with corporate environments, delivering a daily nudge that promotes a culture of positivity and high performance.

Deanne’s work has transformed countless lives, guiding individuals from a state of automatic living to one where they face their fears and realize their true potential. Her chapter in "Mindset Matters" is a testament to her journey and the powerful impact of embracing a positive mindset.

Learn more about how Connect by Emerge Positive® can transform your organization and explore personal growth opportunities with Deanne at www.emergepositive.com/GetStarted.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE

