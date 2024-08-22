Dr. Gary Sprouse Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Mindset Matters', Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Dr. Gary Sprouse

CHESTER, MD, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that "Mindset Matters," co-authored by Dr. Gary Sprouse, the renowned Jack Canfield, and other esteemed professionals from around the globe, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

A standout feature of "Mindset Matters" is Dr. Gary Sprouse's insightful chapter, "The Wobbly Ladder." In this powerful contribution, Dr. Sprouse shares his personal journey and the lessons he has learned about resilience and growth. His chapter highlights the importance of maintaining perspective and balance in the face of life's challenges, offering readers practical advice for navigating their own struggles.

Meet Dr. Gary Sprouse:

Dr. Gary Sprouse is a distinguished physician with a remarkable career dedicated to patient care and personal growth. Born in 1956, Dr. Sprouse grew up in the Mid-Atlantic region in a row house with his parents and four siblings. His early passion for helping others began as a newspaper boy at age 11 and evolved into a career in medicine by the age of 13.

Dr. Sprouse's academic excellence is evident from his achievements as the captain of his high school wrestling team, scholastic athlete of the year, and salutatorian of his class. He completed his bachelor's degree and medical school training at George Washington University, graduating in the top 10% of his class.

Setting up his medical practice in an underserved area of Maryland, Dr. Sprouse has become a relatable and dedicated physician to his thousands of patients. He has developed unique methods for stress reduction, including singing karaoke, playing pickup basketball, traveling, reading, and celebrating Halloween with elaborate costumes.

Family is a cornerstone of Dr. Sprouse's life. He has two adult children from a previous marriage, two stepchildren from his current wife, Terri, and is a proud grandfather to two grandchildren.

In addition to "Mindset Matters," Dr. Sprouse has authored "Highway to Your Happy Place" and plans to write more books in the future. He is committed to leading seminars on stress reduction and offering online courses to help people lead happier, healthier lives.

