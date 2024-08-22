Salintae Tuzo-Smith Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Mindset Matters', Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Salintae Tuzo-Smith

WARWICK, BERMUDA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces that “Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Salintae Tuzo-Smith, alongside Jack Canfield and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories!

A key success of Mindset Matters is Salintae Tuzo-Smith insightful chapter, "My Path of Resilience”. Salintae’s story is a powerful illustration of the impact of a resilient mindset and unwavering faith in overcoming life's adversities.

Meet Salintae Tuzo-Smith:

Salintae Tuzo-Smith embodies resilience and optimism, overcoming the challenges of a chronic illness she has bravely faced since birth. Despite medical prognosis, Salintae's indomitable spirit drives her to pursue a life filled with purpose and accomplishment.

Her unwavering determination is evident not only in her personal journey but also in her professional pursuits. Armed with a Master's degree in Christian Counseling and certification as a Trauma Informed Coach, Salintae has spent nearly a decade in the corporate realm, earning recognition as a Certified Business Continuity Professional. Her mission is clear - to empower individuals confronting adversity, demonstrating that they possess the strength to transcend their circumstances and guiding them toward mastering their mindset despite any obstacles.

