Statement from Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

WASHINGTON – On National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller issued the following statement about the dangers of fentanyl and the agency’s leadership in the fight against it:

“In communities around the nation, synthetic drugs like illicit fentanyl are taking the lives of Americans every day: fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, friends, and loved ones. On National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day we remember those we’ve lost to this dangerous substance.

“At CBP, we are committed to protecting the American people and safeguarding our borders from fentanyl and other dangerous drugs – not just today, but every day. CBP is leading the federal government’s fight against fentanyl and continues to take decisive action to address the fentanyl crisis. From agents working with state and local partners, to surging officers and resources to our southwest border ports of entry, to increasing detection capabilities at our international mail facilities, to conducting operations targeting the fentanyl supply chains of transnational criminal organizations that funnel illicit narcotics through airport cargo facilities and along the border, CBP is constantly enhancing how — and where — we combat this issue to match the sophistication, innovation, and relentlessness of the criminal organizations responsible for trafficking fentanyl across our borders.

“CBP continues to leverage enhanced intelligence analysis and information sharing with our federal, state and local, and foreign partners – and our work is showing results. Operation Blue Lotus gave us critical insight and intelligence into the fentanyl supply chain, and Operation Artemis enabled us to tackle the precursors being used to manufacture fentanyl. Operation Apollo in California and Arizona is leveraging state and local partnerships to disrupting drug and chemical supply, collecting and sharing intelligence, and leveraging valuable partnerships. Apollo X is surging resources across the border from Texas to San Diego. Operation Plaza Spike is targeting a natural chokepoint in the flow of fentanyl trafficking by disrupting the plaza bosses who are responsible for illegal drugs like fentanyl. These operations are just the latest in CBP’s efforts to stem the flow of illicit opioids, including fentanyl, and cracking down on the transnational criminal organizations that traffic them.

“As the nation's border security agency, CBP is on the frontline against the transnational criminal organizations that threaten this nation and the health and safety of its citizens. We are using all of our resources and leveraging all of our partnerships to take this fight to those responsible for producing and bringing it across our borders and into our communities. We are unyielding in our pursuit of those people and organizations that threaten the safety and security of our people and our country.

“Even one more death from fentanyl is one too many. For the men and women of Customs and Border Protection, this is a fight we take personally and one we simply will not lose.”

For more information on CBP’s work on the frontline against fentanyl: