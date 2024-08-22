Capillary Technologies Partners with Loyalty TV as the Global Loyalty Tech Leader Driving Growth for Fortune 500 Brands

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing cutting-edge insights and technology to enhance customer loyalty programs.

BENGALURU, INDIA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capillary Technologies , a global leader in loyalty management and customer engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Loyalty TV , the premier audio and video platform for loyalty professionals worldwide. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing cutting-edge insights and technology to enhance customer loyalty programs.Loyalty TV, spearheaded by renowned loyalty expert Paula Thomas, is dedicated to delivering world-class loyalty marketing insights through interviews with brands and loyalty industry thought leaders. This exclusive content catalogue provides valuable information and strategies that loyalty professionals can learn from to optimize their own loyalty programs and drive customer engagement."We are excited to partner with Loyalty TV and support their mission to educate and inspire loyalty professionals globally," said Aneesh Reddy, Founder & CEO at Capillary Technologies. "At Capillary, we also believe in the power of informed decision-making and continuous learning. Through this partnership, we aim to provide the latest insights and technological advancements in loyalty management to help brands build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their customers."As part of this sponsorship, Capillary Technologies and its clients will be featured in exclusive interviews and discussions on Loyalty TV, sharing their expertise on innovative loyalty strategies and solutions and the future of customer engagement. The channel will explore every aspect of compelling loyalty programs, from emerging trends and best practices to real-world success stories, offering a comprehensive view of the industry.Speaking from the Loyalty TV studio in Dubai, Founder and CEO Paula Thomas said:“Loyalty programmes are incredibly rewarding for brands and their members, yet they can also be challenging to run efficiently and effectively.Loyalty marketing professionals who run loyalty programs are hungry to learn from other senior industry leaders and Loyalty TV delivers exactly that.Capillary Technologies' dedication to innovation and excellence in the loyalty space makes them an ideal partner for Loyalty TV.Together, we are creating loyalty marketing content that not only informs but also inspires loyalty professionals to elevate their strategies and achieve greater success."This partnership comes at a time when brands are increasingly recognizing the importance of robust loyalty programs in driving customer retention and growth, as the loyalty market continues to grow in scale and stature.It reflects the increasing demand for educational and inspirational content to guide loyalty marketers in planning for success.By combining Capillary's advanced loyalty technology with Loyalty TV's insightful content, this collaboration ensures a powerful partnership for brands to achieve loyalty program excellence.About Capillary Technologies:Capillary Technologies is a managed SaaS loyalty solution for enterprise brands across the globe. Powering 100+ enterprise scale loyalty programs like Tata, Optum, Shell, Domino’s & Dell; Capillary is also a leader on the Forrester Wave for Loyalty Solutions along with other key recognitions from Gartner and Everest Group.Capillary’s AI-powered suite of products- Loyalty+, Engage+, Rewards+, Insights+ and a robust CDP form the crux of its offerings along with Brierley’s consultancy services (Capillary acquired Brierley in 2023). Touching more than 1bn loyalty members through its customers, Capillary is loyalty management solution of choice for enterprise brands across verticals.Learn more at www.capillarytech.com About Loyalty TV / Let’s Talk LoyaltyLet’s Talk Loyalty FZ LLC is the parent company that launched the “Let’s Talk Loyalty” podcast in 20219 as the world’s first podcast for loyalty marketing professionals.The podcast focuses on creating exclusive audio content for loyalty marketing industry professionals around the world, who design, run, and optimize marketing programmes in order to drive customer loyalty. Let’s Talk Loyalty has now published almost six hundred episodes and the show is now ranked in the top 2.5% of all global podcasts.Based on audience demand, the company launched Loyalty TV in 2023 to record and share selected loyalty marketing expert interviews in a professional studio environment.The Loyalty TV video format has become an even more powerful way for the global loyalty community to be inspired and continually learn from each other.Loyalty TV features interviews with world-class brands and loyalty industry personalities, including McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Singapore Airlines, and Starbucks to date.

