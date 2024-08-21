NMI Holdings, Inc. Provides Guidance on Capital Position Under Revised Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today provided guidance on its capital position under the revised Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) released by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs), and the Federal Housing Finance Administration (FHFA) on August 21, 2024.



As previously disclosed, at June 30, 2024, National MI had PMIERs total available assets of $2,828 million, compared to risk-based required assets of $1,652 million, with $1,176 million of excess funding capacity. Under the revised PMIERs framework the company estimates that its total available assets would have been $2,800 million and its risk-based required assets would have been $1,656 million as of June 30, 2024, with pro forma excess funding capacity of $1,144 million.

The GSEs and FHFA have indicated that the revised PMIERs framework will take effect on a phased basis beginning March 31, 2025 and will be fully implemented on September 30, 2026. National MI expects to remain in full compliance with the existing and revised PMIERs, as applicable, prior to and after March 31, 2025.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all as may be amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements are statements about future, not past, events and rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and involve certain important risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of regulatory changes. More information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions affecting National MI include, but are not necessarily limited to, the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings made with the SEC. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

