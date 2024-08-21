Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Statement on Securing Life Sentence for Murderer who Shot Officer Kevin Cram

DES MOINES—The Iowa Attorney General’s office today released the following statement in response to the court’s sentencing of Kyle Ricke, the murderer who shot Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram on September 13, 2023, to life in prison:

“My office today secured a life sentence for the murderer who shot Officer Kevin Cram. I thank law enforcement and DCI for investigating the case, as well as Scott Brown and Ryan Baldridge from my office for prosecuting it. Officer Cram is a hero who dedicated his life to protecting the Algona community. His bravery will be remembered. And now, justice will be served on the man who killed him. This is a reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make when they put on the uniform each day. In Iowa, we will continue to support our law enforcement and their families who serve to keep us safe.”

