U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mike Flood for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Mike Flood to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Mike Flood in Nebraska’s First Congressional District," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the Chamber's Regional Team. "Representative Flood has been a champion for permitting reform and lifting the regulatory burden on small businesses and job creators across Nebraska and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

"I'm grateful to receive the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Flood. “As a business owner and job creator, I remain committed to supporting policies that grow our Nebraska economy like making the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent and continuing my work to cut government red tape for Nebraska small businesses.”

##