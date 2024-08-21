Twin City License Office Transitioning to a New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Twin City License Office has been awarded to Yale Holding Company LLC.

“Thank you to the Twin City community for allowing us to provide you with Motor Vehicle and Drivers License services for the past five years. It has been our pleasure to serve you and we hope we have your continued support for the next five years”. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue

Please note the current location (101 Borga Bldg., Festus, Mo., 63026) will close on Thursday, August 15 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on Monday, August 19. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 636-638-1878.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Desoto License Office – 2000 Rock Road, Desoto, Mo., 63020

Arnold License Office – 108 Richardson Crossing, Arnold, Mo., 63010

Imperial License Office – 1238 Main Street, Imperial, Mo., 63052

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

