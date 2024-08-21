Clearmind Medicine Granted U.S. Patent Approval for Binge Behavior Treatment

Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that it has received a new patent approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, marking another significant advancement in its proprietary MEAI-based binge behavior regulator program.

The approved patent claims cover, among other things, a method of regulating the consumption of alcoholic beverages and a method of controlling binge behavior through the administration of an amine aminoindane, including 5-methoxy-2-aminoindan (MEAI), the Company's innovative psychedelic molecule. This latest patent further bolsters Clearmind’s extensive intellectual property portfolio in the psychedelic sector, which now includes 29 granted patents across 19 patent families, with protections secured in key jurisdictions such as the U.S., Europe, China, and India.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind, commented, “We are proud to continue leading the way in IP protection within this space. Expanding and maintaining our patent portfolio, particularly in the U.S., remains a key objective for us. We believe that we hold one of the largest portfolios in the market, covering our core areas: MEAI, binge behavior, addictions, mental disorders, as well as new psychedelic compounds and combinations identified and researched by our team.”

MEAI is a novel psychoactive molecule that reduces the desire to consume alcoholic beverages while providing a mild euphoric, alcohol-like experience. It holds the potential to transform the lives of millions who struggle with moderating their alcohol intake. Clearmind’s MEAI-based flagship treatment targets Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and weight loss. AUD is a widespread condition that ranges from mild to severe and is characterized by an individual’s inability to control their alcohol consumption despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. Clearmind’s MEAI may also be effective in treating binge drinking, a potentially life-threatening addiction.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 29 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “CMND” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

