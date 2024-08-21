Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,457 in the last 365 days.

LifeStance to Present at the 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in New York City, NY.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CFO
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time)
Moderated by: Craig Hettenbach

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).  

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ nearly 7,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.


Investor Contact:
Monica Prokocki
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
investor.relations@lifestance.com

Media Contact:
Brooke Matthews
Sr. Director of Communications
media@lifestance.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LifeStance to Present at the 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more