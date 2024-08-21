Submit Release
WillScot Announces Investor Conference Schedule for September 2024

PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the upcoming month:

  • Jefferies Industrial Conference
    Date: September 4, 2024
    Location: New York, NY
  • Morgan Stanley Laguna Industrials Conference
    Date: September 11, 2024
    Location: Dana Point, CA
  • DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
    Date: September 19, 2024
    Location: Nashville, TN
  • Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference
    Date: September 24, 2024
    Location: Phoenix, AZ

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Nick Girardi
investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Jake Saylor
Jake.saylor@willscot.com


