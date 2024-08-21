Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Aug. 27 Public Hearing on Draft Comprehensive K-3 Literacy Policy

August 21, 2024

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Aug. 27 Public Hearing on Draft Comprehensive K-3 Literacy Policy

Literacy policy was revised based on feedback received in July.

BALTIMORE (August 21, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday, August 27 on the draft Comprehensive K-3 Literacy Policy proposed by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). The Board will hear public testimony at 3:30 p.m.

The one-hour hearing will be held during the regular State Board monthly meeting. The State Board will receive comments from up to 20 members of the public. A virtual option is also available for testimony.

The revised policy is available for review on the MSDE website.

The literacy policy was revised based on feedback given during the original open comment period that ended last month. Major revisions include clarifying the role of family partnerships, implementing grade promotion and retention policies, and offering options in lieu of retention.

A timeline for implementation is also included.

Following the public hearing, the literacy policy will be finalized for the State Board’s consideration and vote at its September meeting.

Members of the public will be able to view both the regular meeting and the public hearing via livestream. Registration to provide comments during the public hearing ends Monday August 26 at 3 p.m. Interested individuals can register to provide in-person or virtual testimony by completing this online form.

Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board will also hold its usual public comment period for 30 minutes during the morning portion of the meeting. Members of the public can find more information regarding the public hearing on the MSDE website. The complete agenda and livestream for the August 27 meeting will be available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

