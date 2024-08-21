Fish and Game seeks public help with moose killed out of season south of Twin Falls
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers recently received a Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) report that led them to a dead moose in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls. Once located, officers found a headless moose along the South Fork Shoshone Creek Road, Forest Service Road 512, between the Rogerson Road and Fawn Springs.
The unlawfully taken moose was found near a dispersed campground along the South Fork Shoshone Creek Road.
Officers believe the moose was killed the weekend of August 10, 2024.
Evidence found at the scene confirmed it was shot during a closed season.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Magic Valley Regional office at 208-324-4359 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching tipline at 800-632-5999.
Citizens Against Poaching is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game. CAP offers monetary rewards for reporting wildlife crimes that result in Fish and Game conservation officers catching violators. If you witness a wildlife violation, call the Citizens Against Poaching 24/7 hotline. Callers may remain anonymous.
