Stream Advisory Issued for the Kansas River located near Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the Kansas River near the Central Avenue Bridge in Kansas City. Kansas.

The stream advisory is a result of scheduled collection system repairs which may result in untreated wastewater discharge to the River containing elevated bacteria levels. The city of Kansas City is monitoring the scheduled repair work.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in the Kansas River near Central Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Kansas. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment will rescind the advisory once bacteria testing indicates contact has been deemed safe.

