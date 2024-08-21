75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions: Rediscovering and reviving African humanitarian traditions

Today, the Geneva Conventions have been accepted by every state in the world, and most African states have also adopted the Additional Protocols of 1977. In addition, many African states have played a key role in developing more recent IHL treaties. Indeed, the continent was the first to adopt a convention on protecting and assisting displaced persons in Africa (the Kampala Convention). The ratification rate for treaties on conventional weapons, such as those banning cluster munitions and anti-personnel mines, is also higher in Africa than on other continents.

Despite Africa’s clear commitment to the rules of IHL and to humanitarian traditions rooted in custom or religion, they are not sufficiently respected. They are still little known to the general public and are all too often violated during conflicts.

So, what can be done to ensure greater respect for these humanitarian values? According to Ms Diallo, “First of all, Africans need to rediscover their traditions, and teach them.” When faced with behaviour that contradicts these principles, “every African must know, deep down, that according to their own traditions, this is not right.”

Despite all the challenges of applying them, modern IHL and African humanitarian traditions can still reinforce each other.

Today, we can only encourage influential and willing Africans to revive this extraordinary heritage of humanitarian traditions; to share these values as widely as possible, especially with young people, so that the most vulnerable groups are protected effectively during war.