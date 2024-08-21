ProLynx announces preclinical results of long-acting semaglutide requiring once monthly dosing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLynx Inc. today announced the use of their technology to create a long-acting semaglutide that can be administered once monthly. The ProLynx technology involves tethering a therapeutic to hydrogel microspheres via linkers with tunable, pre-programmed release rates. Semaglutide is a peptide GLP-1 agonist that is the active ingredient in the Novo Nordisk blockbuster drugs Ozempic® and Wegovy®; Ozempic® is used to treat Type 2 diabetes, whereas Wegovy® is a higher-dose version approved for weight loss. Combined sales of these drugs reached about $20 billion in 2023, and demand exceeded supply. Semaglutide has a half-life of about 160 hours and, as with most anti-obesity peptides, must be administered once weekly.



All peptide drugs have short half-lives and require some form of half-life extension. Almost all of the current anti-obesity drugs, including semaglutide, are "lipidated" peptides – attached to a fatty acid – that require once weekly injections. The ProLynx long-acting semaglutide was targeted for once monthly administration, and pharmacokinetic experiments verified an extended half-life of about 30 days in mice. Importantly, a single injection in diet-induced obese mice showed about a 20% weight loss after 30 days, comparable to multiple injections of semaglutide over the same period.

Daniel Santi, co-founder and President of ProLynx, stated, “Our long-acting semaglutide is compelling because it uses the very same semaglutide that is already approved by the FDA and well-known to patients. The technology simply converts the once weekly drug to one that can be administered once monthly. Previously, ProLynx developed a long-acting monthly peptide GLP-1 agonist as an agent for the treatment of type-2 diabetes (Schneider et al., ACS Chem. Biol. 2017), but this is the first time we achieved this with a lipidated peptide.”

Using the same approach, ProLynx envisions converting other lipidated peptides of high current interest from once weekly to once monthly administration. Additionally, simulations indicate that the long half-lives and high potencies of some GLP-1 agonists might allow for dosing every three or more months. This could be particularly important in certain patient populations because dosing could coincide with doctor’s visits.

ProLynx is a San Francisco biotechnology company developing proprietary systems to extend the half-life and improve pharmacokinetics and efficacy, while reducing toxicities of important therapies. ProLynx focuses efforts on areas of unmet needs that its technology can uniquely fill (www.ProLynxinc.com). Contact: BD@ProLynxinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.