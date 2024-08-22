New Book on Divestment, Climate Change, and the Energy Transition Receives Rave Reviews from Climate Heroes

What We Can't Burn, by Eve Driver and Tom Osborn

A Must-Read Dual Memoir of Activism and Entrepreneurship from Two Harvard Grads

Few things I’ve ever read have done a better job of getting at the complexity of the climate fight: how we need to do many things, at the same time, and without stumbling over each other!” — Bill McKibben, Founder of Third Act, Author of The End of Nature

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT WE CAN'T BURN: FRIENDSHIP AND FRICTION IN THE FIGHT FOR OUR ENERGY FUTUREby Eve Driver and Tom Osborn Westwood Press (August 30, 2024)ISBN: 978-1-958510-03-2Hardcover | 200 pages | 6 x 9 | $27.95Available through Ingram, Pathway Book Service, Westwood Press, and anywhere books are sold PREORDER NOW (wholesale terms available)When they met as juniors at Harvard, Kenyan clean energy entrepreneur Tom Osborn and American climate writer Eve Driver did not get along. While a trip to Kenya over winter break sparked an unlikely friendship, it was tested back on campus amid the college’s fossil fuel divestment campaign — which Eve joined, and Tom opposed. In fresh voices that are raw, funny, and lyrical, the two take turns telling the story of their rocky but transformative friendship, which gripped and changed both of their minds. WHAT WE CAN'T BURN shines a spotlight on the chasm in first-hand experiences, tactics, and hopes between two people from vastly different backgrounds and circumstances on the sibling issues of climate change and renewable energy. The result is a poignant story of coming of age in a generation divided about how to save itself, and a testament to the power of humor and dialogue to bridge divides in the global climate movement.REVIEWS:“This book is essential reading – it gives us an important opportunity to understand the way to catalyze the change we need to make the world a better place.” – KENNEDY ODEDE, TIME100 Most Influential People of 2024; New York Times best-selling author of Find Me Unafraid“A compelling, deeply honest look at the hard work involved in moving away from fossil fuels.” — LEAH STOKES, Associate Professor of Political Science, UC Santa Barbara, author of Short Circuiting Policy“Raw, honest, and tapping into the soul of a generation, this book should be required reading for students – and folks of all ages – around the world.” – CANYON WOODWARD, author of Dirt Road Revival: How to Rebuild Rural Politics and Why Our Future Depends on it“Finally, a climate book that feels new and different!” – HOLLY JEAN BUCK, author of Ending Fossil Fuels: Why Net Zero Is Not EnoughJOIN EVE DRIVER ON TOUR:– Thursday, August 29 | 6:30pm | in conversation w/ Sol Street | Ambrook, NY– Tuesday, September 3 | 7pm | Vroman's Bookstore | Los Angeles, CA– Wednesday, September 4 | 7pm | Green Apple Books | San Francisco, CA (in conversation with Kayla Thompson)– Thursday, September 5 | 7pm | Books Inc. | Berkeley, CA (in conversation with Ash Seth)– Monday, September 9 | 7pm | Broadway Books | Portland, OR (in conversation with Erica Berry)– Wednesday, September 12 | 3:30pm | Loganberry Books | Cleveland, OH– Tuesday, September 17 | 7pm | Epilogue Books | Chapel Hill, NC (in conversation with Chiara Klein & Dr. Evan Hepler-Smith)– Monday, September 23 | 7pm | Unnameable Books | Brooklyn, NY (in conversation with Aja Two Crows)– Tuesday, October 1 | 7pm | Wellesley Books | Wellesley, MA (in conversation with Dr. Ana Isabel Kielson)– Wednesday, October 3 | 6pm | Busboys & Poets | Washington, DC– Thursday, October 22 | 12pm | Princeton Blue Lab| Princeton, NJ (in conversation with Gemma Sahwell)TO BOOK AN INTERVIEW OR SCHEDULE AN AUTHOR EVENT, CONTACT JESSICA KAPLAN (info@westwoodpress.com)

