P2P Group Appoints Ed Clarke as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Update

Ed Clarke join P2P Group as CEO, effective immediately P2P further establish Inturai brand post-acquisition with launch of product website www.inturai.com

P2P Group Limited (PPB:PPB)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- P2P Group Limited (“P2P Group” or the “Company”) (CSE:PPB / FSE: 3QG) has announced the appointment of Ed Clarke as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Clarke, who previously served as Founder and Managing Director at Yojee, brings a wealth of experience in hyper-growth technology platforms. His strategic vision and leadership was pivotal in positioning Yojee as an industry leader in landside logistics platforms, adopted by 4 of the world's 10 largest logistics companies.Clarke’s appointment comes at an important stage for P2P Group, as the Company continues to push the boundaries of products and technology in the healthcare industry. He is well-known for his ability to drive growth and foster a culture of innovation, making him an ideal fit to lead the Company to the next level. He has founded and built companies to ASX300 and All Tech Index scale in public markets, along with multiple successful private technology companies. His deep understanding of growth and scaling efficiency and go-to-market strategy will be crucial as the Company expands its reach across various industries, including healthcare and smart home technology.“Ed Clarke’s proven track record of building companies through innovation and strategic growth makes him the perfect leader for P2P Group at this pivotal time,” said Steven Pearce, Director of P2P Group. “His leadership style aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we are confident he will elevate our Company to new heights.”Expressing his excitement about joining P2P Group, Clarke stated, “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at P2P Group and look forward to working closely with our talented team. Our mission to create smarter, safer spaces resonates deeply with me, and I am eager to contribute to the company’s continued success and growth.”Simon Cheng, who has been instrumental in guiding P2P Group through a significant phase of growth and innovation, steps aside as CEO but remains a director.Inturai Website LaunchedP2P Group has unveiled its newly built website for its recently acquired product Inturai, offering an in-depth look at its innovative technology solutions. The new website is accessible at www.inturai.com . Please click below to view.Public Relations UpdatePPB has engaged Kingfisher Consulting Ltd. (“Kingfisher”) to assist the Company with social media, podcast services and general capital markets consulting services for the international markets and similar activities to further the business and development of the Company.Kingfisher Consulting Ltd. has over two decades of experience providing corporate investor communication services within the European and North American markets.The engagement of Kingfisher is immediate, for up to a three-month term of service and is for CAD$32,500 and 250,000 stock options with a CAD0.05 exercise price until August 30th, 2029. The Company will pay such fees from its working capital at the beginning of the term. Additional services may be added at additional cost per mutual agreement between parties.Kingfisher is at arm's length from the Company and has an office located at Fairview Strand 23, Dublin 3, Ireland. As of the date hereof, neither Kingfisher nor any of its principals own any securities of the company, directly or indirectly.Grant of Stock OptionsThe Company has approved the issuance of 12,500,000 Company Stock Options (“Options”) pursuant to the terms of its equity incentive plan (“the Plan”). The Options to purchase common shares of the Company are at an exercise price of $0.05 until August 30th, 2029 and are subject to terms and conditions of the Plan.- The Options will vest quarterly for a period of two years.- The Options granted to Kingfisher Consulting Ltd. will vest immediately.About P2P GroupP2P Group is at the forefront of transforming health and safety with advanced technology solutions that create smarter, safer spaces. Serving industries such as healthcare, smart homes, and industrial facilities, P2P Group is dedicated to bringing peace of mind to everyone, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.P2P-Group.com For more information, please contact:Ed ClarkeChief Executive OfficerP2P Group Ltd.Email: investor@p2p-group.comPhone: (+1) 604 339-0339The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATIONThis news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.