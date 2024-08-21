Arruda's Dairy Farm Recalls Select Lots of Chocolate Milk

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Arruda's Dairy Farm, based in Tiverton, Rhode Island, has issued a voluntary recall for select lots of chocolate milk due to undeclared wheat, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product's label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they drink the milk.

The recalled products were distributed to limited stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and include Arruda's Dairy Farm Chocolate Milk with best-by dates of August 16, 2024, and September 1, 2024. No other Arruda's Dairy Farm products are impacted by this recall. All stores that received recalled products were notified, and all recalled products have been removed from shelves and are not for sale.

There have been no illnesses reported to date that are associated with recalled products. Arruda's Dairy Farm has identified the cause of the issue, and corrective actions, including relabeling products, have been taken to resolve the matter. If you purchased recalled product and you have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat, do not drink the recalled product. If you do not have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat, the milk is safe to drink.

Consumers who have purchased Arruda's Dairy Farm Chocolate Milk may return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Arruda's Dairy Farm at 401-624-8898 during hours of operation between 8 am-7 pm.