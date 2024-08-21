Global Favorite Travel Trends Podcast Launches Season 4 with Focus on Adventure Travel

Travel Trends Podcast Launches Season 4

Featuring Executives, Entrepreneurs, & Industry Leaders Shaping the Future of Travel

Season 4 kicked off on August 7th, and we will be showcasing over 20 insightful episodes, featuring 30+ industry experts, and exploring 5 captivating themes.” — Dan Christian

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past year, the Travel Trends Podcast has surged in popularity, becoming one of the world’s most popular travel podcasts with listeners spanning 80 countries. Dan Christian, a renowned figure in the travel industry turned podcaster, has been pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming interest and engagement. The launch of their largest season yet marks a milestone. "We initially focused on the post-pandemic travel landscape, sharing captivating stories from industry leaders. We have now progressed to cover the most significant aspects of today's travel scene,” Christian explains. “Excitedly, Season 4 kicked off on August 7th, and we will be showcasing over 20 insightful episodes, featuring 30+ industry experts, and exploring 5 captivating themes—all crafted based on valuable feedback from our dedicated audience.”Season 4 of the Travel Trends Podcast, sponsored by Propellic, TravelAI, Stay22, and Northern Soul by Landsby, offers a compelling series of three-part sessions focusing on key topics in today's travel landscape. The new season starts with Adventure Travel, and then each month moves onto a new important topic including Cruises, Travel Advisors, Tours & Activities, and the Role of Influencers on travel bookings. The lineup of esteemed guests boasts executives from renowned companies like Priceline, Kayak, Intrepid, Flight Centre, Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), Virgin Voyages, Scenic, HX Hurtigruten Expeditions, and more. Keep an eye out for special episodes discussing themes such as Loyalty, Short-Term Rentals, Investors, and an engaging Start-up Spotlight series.Key Highlights of Season 4:A Global Reach: Travel Trends has become one of the most popular travel podcasts worldwide, boasting tens of thousands of listeners in over 80 countries.Industry Authority: Travel Trends has become a premier platform for travel brand executives and entrepreneurs to share their stories and deliver crucial industry insights.Special Series: The series recently wrapped a Special Hospitality Series with Forbes Travel Guide, showcasing the world of luxury hospitality with 5-star hotel GMs, partners, and suppliers.If you're passionate about travel and eager to stay ahead of the curve, subscribing to the Travel Trends Podcast is a must. Offering valuable insights from industry leaders, this hit podcast covers a broad and global range of travel knowledge, facilitated through in-depth discussions that keep you informed and inspired. Guests and sponsors have experienced significant benefits, including increases in business partnerships and enhanced global brand exposure. “Appearing on the Travel Trends Podcast was an exceptional experience. The discussion was insightful and timely given the launch of our new Northern Soul magazine, and it gave me the chance to share our Canadian business story with a global audience, " says Jason Sarracini, Founder, Landsby.ca. "The exposure has been remarkable, bringing in new partnership opportunities and customers. It's been a wonderful boost for my brand, and we are now a title sponsor for this season!"Don't miss out on the latest trends and opportunities in the travel industry—subscribe to the Travel Trends Podcast today on Spotify, Apple or your favorite streaming service! Register to receive our Monthly Newsletter with new episodes, events, and key industry updates.-ENDS-About Travel Trends PodcastThe Travel Trends Podcast is where industry leaders converge to share and shape the future of travel, offering listeners deep insights into the latest industry trends. Hosted by global travel executive turned podcaster Dan Christian, each episode features engaging conversations with travel innovators and thought leaders. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, from AI & technology to sustainable travel, emerging destinations, changing customer behavior and marketing campaigns. Whether you're a travel enthusiast or a professional in the field, Travel Trends provides valuable perspectives to stay ahead in the ever-evolving travel landscape. More details: TravelTrendsPodcast.com.About Dan ChristianDan Christian is a highly accomplished global executive, entrepreneur and business leader with over 20+ years of experience. His expertise includes business strategy and digital transformation, executive leadership and team development. He has a proven track record of developing successful marketing strategies that drive growth. Dan now leads the Acceleration Team, which empowers brands and start-ups to scale, and he hosts the popular ‘Travel Trends’ podcast. He is also a sought-after public speaker and advisor. More details: DanChristian.com.

Season 4: Dive Deep into Adventure Travel with Industry Leader Shannon Stowell!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.