VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Aggravated assault involving a police officer

CASE#: 24A2003368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West - St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: About 5:10 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bay Street, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated assault

ACCUSED: George Johnson

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

VICTIM: John Stelzl

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

An officer with the St. Johnsbury Police Department is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault arising from his use of force when attempting to arrest a man May 10, 2024, in St. Johnsbury.

According to evidence collected by the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury police Sgt. George Johnson lacked sufficient cause to stop 35-year-old John Stelzl at about 5:10 p.m. May 10 as he was walking near the Honking Bridge on Bay Street, and then subsequently employed excessive force during a physical altercation with Stelzl. Stelzl was taken to the hospital , treated for significant injuries, and later released.

Stelzl initially was charged with multiple violations arising from the incident, but the case was dismissed by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office following a review of Johnson’s body-worn camera footage. State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski raised concerns about Johnson’s use of force with St. Johnsbury’s police chief, who referred the matter to the Vermont State Police for an independent, outside criminal investigation.

The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from this matter and requested that Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito review the case for possible criminal charges.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, VSP issued Johnson issued a citation through his attorney. Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Johnson’s arraignment.

Questions about Johnson’s employment status should be directed to the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

