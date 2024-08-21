Landmarks Illinois announces winners of 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has announced the winners of the 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards , an annual program honoring exceptional preservation efforts across Illinois. This year, the Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards are honoring rehabilitation and adaptive reuse projects in Alto Pass, Carterville, Chicago, Elgin, Rockford and Woodstock. The people behind these remarkable preservation projects will be honored at a public ceremony on October 18, 2024, in Chicago. Details on the award winners and ceremony are below.

“Our 2024 award winners exemplify the creativity and passion people have for safeguarding our historic places and the stories they tell,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “Their work inspires us and others across the state to think boldly about how our built environment can adapt throughout time to serve the community and spark local economic development. These award winners deserve our recognition not only for the countless hours they poured into these projects but for ensuring places of our past live on and continue to enhance our future.”

2024 AWARD RECIPIENTS

Havisham Bourbon, Brew & Spirits, Alto Pass

Award for Adaptive Use

Nick and Jerri Schaefer brought their vision to life by restoring Alto Pass’ oldest commercial building to create a speakeasy-styled bourbon bar, private tasting room and overnight rentals. The husband-and-wife team fully restored the former flour mill built in the 1860s into a unique destination along the highly traveled Shawnee Hills Wine Trail in Southern Illinois.

Montgomery’s Place, Carterville

Award for Rehabilitation

For her fourth major preservation project in her hometown, Carterville native Jennifer Spence imaginatively renovated the long-neglected Montgomery’s Place building to create a welcoming restaurant, event space, bar and coffee shop. Spence transformed what was once an eyesore in the Southern Illinois city’s downtown into a bustling local business and unique community gathering space that celebrates the building’s century-old original features and Carterville’s history.

Historic Lawson House, Chicago

Award for Rehabilitation & Richard H. Driehaus Legacy Award

Holsten Real Estate Development Corporation and Holsten Human Capital Development, NFP, led a massive rehabilitation of the former Lawson House, a 24-story Art-Deco skyscraper in downtown Chicago originally built as a single-room occupancy facility for the YMCA. Today, the Lawson House provides more than 400 apartment units and social services for low-income residents, many of whom have previously experienced homelessness.

Ramova Theatre, Chicago

Award for Adaptive Use

After sitting empty for nearly 40 years, the Ramova Theatre in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood has reopened following an extensive rehabilitation led by husband-and-wife team Tyler and Emily Nevius. The historic former movie theater, built in 1929, has been adaptively reused as a concert hall, craft brewery, taproom and grill to host live performances as well as educational programs for the community.

Salt Shed, Chicago

Award for Adaptive Use

16 on Center, Blue Star Properties, R2 Companies and Sky Deck combined forces to lead the transformative reimagining of the former Morton Salt processing and distribution factory into a thriving music and events venue. The project brought back to life an iconic landmark along the Chicago River, sparking economic development, creating jobs and attracting people to a new part of the city long home to primarily industrial activity.

The Terminal, Chicago

Award for Adaptive Use

A sprawling former manufacturing campus in Chicago’s Humboldt Park is once again a hub of innovation thanks to a creative reuse of the historic buildings led by IBT Group. After sitting empty for decades, The Terminal has been reimagined into a state-of-the-art research facility providing office and lab space for Chicago’s scientists, researchers and technicians.

1212 Larkin, Elgin

Award for Rehabilitation

The historic Larkin Center, built in 1912 and vacant since 2013, has been reactivated as the centerpiece of the affordable housing development, 1212 Larkin. The thoughtfully designed adaptive reuse project, led by Full Circle Communities, created 48 quality housing units that resemble Elgin’s characteristic historic architecture.



Midtown FAUST Company, Rockford

Award for Rehabilitation

Brad and Sue Roos bought and renovated Rockford’s Midtown FAUST Building to bring economic development and energy to their historic neighborhood, which has long experienced disinvestment and low commercial occupancy. The couple led the complete rehabilitation of the 3,500-square-foot building constructed in 1920, focusing on quality craftsmanship and sustainability. Today, it houses a pottery studio, office space for a local nonprofit and Roos’ woodshop.



Old Courthouse Center, Woodstock

Award for Adaptive Use

The City of Woodstock completed an extensive rehabilitation of the historic Old McHenry County Courthouse and Sheriff’s House, returning the deteriorating local landmark to a lively downtown attraction. Old Courthouse Center is now a multi-use, fully accessible development that includes a restaurant, retail spaces and events venue. Once again, it serves as a hub of economic activity in the heart of the Woodstock Square National Historic District.

Learn more about our 2024 award winners at our website .

AWARD CEREMONY EVENT DETAILS

The 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards Ceremony will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Road in Chicago. The event will feature a sit-down awards ceremony and cocktail reception.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $60 for Landmarks Illinois members and $75 for non-members. A student rate of $25 is also available with proof of a student ID. Former winners of the Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards are highly encouraged to attend and can also receive a discounted ticket.

Guests who wish to join remotely can view a live, virtual presentation of the ceremony for free with registration. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit our website .

ABOUT LANDMARKS ILLINOIS

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting the places people across Illinois value. We advocate for the sustainable reuse of historic resources, provide expertise and free resources on preservation and work to ensure that historic places remain a vital part of the state’s communities. We are People Saving Places for People. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

###

Attachments

Kaitlyn McAvoy Landmarks Illinois 312-995-9679 kmcavoy@landmarks.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.