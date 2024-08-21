Newsweek and Statista Announce Fifth Annual “America‘s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers” Ranking

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , announced today the release of its rankings for America‘s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2024, which is also featured in this week’s edition of Newsweek. This is Newsweek’s fifth Best Physical Rehabilitation Center ranking, which aims to help individuals find top-rated physical rehabilitation centers for a variety of needs.



Multiple data sources were analyzed to identify the top facilities across the nation. The assessment incorporated quality metrics for Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities published by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, providing an objective benchmark for care standards. Additionally, a national online survey conducted by Statista in collaboration with Newsweek from April to May 2024 gathered insights from healthcare professionals, including physicians and clinic managers. These experts were invited to recommend the leading physical rehabilitation centers in their state, while also assessing each facility on criteria such as quality of care, service, and amenities.

“At Newsweek, we understand the critical role that physical rehabilitation centers play in helping individuals recover, regain independence, and improve their quality of life,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. “Our annual list is a commitment to providing our readers with reliable, data-driven insights into the top facilities that offer exceptional care and innovation. By highlighting these centers, we aim to empower patients and their families to make informed decisions about their healthcare journey.”

The top physical rehabilitation centers by state include:

Encompass Health Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital - Birmingham, Alabama

Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital - Chandler, Arizona

Baptist Health - Rehabilitation Institute Little Rock - Little Rock, Arkansas

Sutter Health - California Pacific Regional Rehabilitation Center - San Francisco, California

Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital - Aurora, Colorado

Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital - Jacksonville, Florida

Emory Rehabilitation Hospital - Atlanta, Georgia

Shirley Ryan Abilitylab - Chicago, Illinois

Community Health Network - Community Rehabilitation Hospital North - Indianapolis, Indiana

University of Kansas Hospital - Kansas City, Kansas

Encompass Health Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital - Lexington, Kentucky

Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital – Grand Rapids Campus - Grand Rapids, Michigan

M Health Fairview Acute Rehabilitation Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital St. Louis - Chesterfield, Missouri

WakeMed Rehabilitation Hospital - Raleigh, North Carolina

Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute - Madison, New Jersey

NYU Langone Health - Rusk Rehabilitation - New York, New York

Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital - Avon, Ohio

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Penn Medicine - Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital - Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Roper Rehabilitation Hospital - Charleston, South Carolina

The George Washington University Hospital - Washington DC

Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital - Germantown, Tennessee

Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital - Dallas, Texas

UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital - Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Rehabilitation Hospital - Tacoma, Washington

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital - Casper, Wyoming

UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital - Madison, Wisconsin



See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/abprc-2024

