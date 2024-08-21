Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Announce Emergency Response Hope Florida Expansion

SARASOTA, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced “Activate Hope,” an expansion of Hope Florida to serve Floridians recovering from the impacts of disasters. Serving as the emergency response arm for the Hope Florida initiative, Activate Hope pulls together the private sector, nonprofits, and government resources to help Floridians get back on their feet following disaster. Activate Hope helps connect Floridians with outside resources to provide food, household goods, home repairs, and more.

“The state of Florida leads the nation in storm preparation and disaster response,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The launch of Activate Hope through Hope Florida and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will enable us to strengthen our recovery efforts and rebuild stronger communities by utilizing the existing Hope Florida network to help those impacted by disasters find the help they need.”

“With today’s launch of Activate Hope, we can now bring Hope Florida directly to a community in exceptional need—like those dealing with the impacts of a storm,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “This new Hope Florida expansion will ensure that in the future, Floridians impacted by storms or other emergency situations can readily connect with Hope Navigators and receive the help, services, and supplies they need. On the flip side, Hope Florida can rally communities and empower them to help their fellow Floridians in need, especially during a disaster.”

“Thanks to the leadership and dedication of Governor and First Lady DeSantis, we prepare our residents and prioritize the resiliency of our communities year-round and with partnerships not seen anywhere else in the nation,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Activate Hope is another example of how the state continues to innovate our disaster response and recovery practices, and FDEM is proud to support the recovery of those in need with this program.”

Through Activate Hope, Florida will expand the reach of Hope Florida, adding a box truck and an additional ADA-accessible Hope Bus. This expansion will increase the capacity for Hope Florida to join the efforts of the Florida Division of Emergency Management at their Points of Distribution sites, State Business Recovery Centers, and Multi-Agency Resource Centers across the state. Hope Navigators and volunteers from state agencies will be on-site after a storm to distribute needed supplies, such as food, water, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, etc., and offer Hope Navigation services.

Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that a new toll-free Hope Line at 833-GET-HOPE is active today for Floridians seeking help to call. You can call Hope Florida’s Hope Line to speak with a Hope Navigator who can help identify barriers to success, such as lack of resources, skills, opportunities, or basic necessities. This line will also be used as a part of Activate Hope to help connect Floridians with outside resources to provide food, household goods, home repairs, and more.

Hope Navigators help individuals identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be part of a lasting solution. In two years since Hope Florida’s launch in July 2022, nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced their reliance upon or are no longer reliant on government assistance—a reduction which is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over the next decade.

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (833-GET-HOPE). Organizations interested in joining Hope Florida’s CarePortal can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

###