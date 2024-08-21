Artist Judi Lightfield's Poetry Collection "Very Short Stories" Continues to Captivate Readers

Ms. Judi Lightfield Very Short Stories

COLORADO, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judi Lightfield, an artist and poet, continues to enchant readers with her poetry collection, " Very Short Stories ." This anthology, which showcases Lightfield's distinctive voice, offers a collection of witty, sincere, and thought-provoking poems that take readers on a journey through both the mundane and the extraordinary."Very Short Stories" is a masterful compilation of Judi Lightfield's best poetry. Each poem is crafted with the precision and depth of a well-told story, complete with a beginning, middle, and end. Lightfield's poems meander along scenic byways, ultimately leading readers to unexpected and intriguing destinations. With subjects ranging from dogs and the weather to mental health, words, and humor, this collection is a delightful exploration of life's myriad experiences.Her journey has been shaped by her diverse experiences and passions. Initially trained in Environmental Design, Lightfield holds a Bachelor of Science in Fine Art and a Master of Arts in Education from Regis University. Her career at the Denver Art Museum exposed her to a wide array of influences, from contemporary and Western to Asian art. Lightfield has taught art at various colleges, universities, and art centers, earning numerous awards and showcasing her work in many galleries and collections.Lightfield's foray into poetry began after her diagnosis with bipolar I disorder, manic. This transformative period in her life fueled her creativity, leading to the creation of "Very Short Stories." Lightfield's work is driven by the belief that the choices made in the midst of chaos shape the final piece, reflecting a Zen-like approach to both art and life.Lightfield's inspiration for "Very Short Stories" stemmed from a deep hunger for quirky poetry that resonated with her friends and potential new readers. "All my friends love it. So I did it for my friends. And new readers," Lightfield explains."Life is a puzzle. You have all the pieces but lack the front cover. So you start with the edges and work your way in. At the end you see the whole picture. It’s fun to do." Through her poetry, Lightfield invites readers to embrace the journey of piecing together life's puzzle, finding joy and meaning in the process.For more information about Judi Lightfield and her work, visit www.judilightfield.com

