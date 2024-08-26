Raceway Car Wash Acquires Three Stores in Greater Dallas Area, Bringing Organization Total to 43

National brand Raceway Car Wash will expand its Unlimited Membership offerings to 3 new TX locations. Raceway Car Wash | racewaycarwash.com

National brand Raceway Car Wash expands Texas footprint with the acquisition of three new stores in the Greater Dallas area.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash, a leading national car wash chain, is excited to announce the acquisition of Sunset Car Wash in Irving, TX, along with two Landshark Car Wash locations in Carrollton and Plano, TX. These new additions expand Raceway’s presence in the greater Dallas area, bringing the Company’s regional footprint to five locations, and 43 nationwide. All five Dallas locations will be updated with Raceway Car Wash branding and standardized wash protocols.

“We are excited to welcome three outstanding car washes to the Raceway family in the Dallas market,” said Andrew Schell, Raceway’s COO and Director of M&A. “The sellers have done an exceptional job in building these locations to where they are today. This acquisition marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to expanding our operations in the Dallas, Texas market.”

The newly acquired stores will be integrated into Raceway’s extensive national membership network, allowing both current and new members to use their plans at the new locations. This seamless integration highlights the Company’s dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality service across all of its locations.

When asked about his experience working with Raceway Car Wash, Robert Mixon, Owner and Operator of Landshark Car Wash, stated, "For any operator who sells one site or multiple sites, it’s always a hard decision regardless of the situation; but having a buyer such as Andrew Schell and the Raceway Car Wash team, made the process extremely smooth. We wish them the best of luck and hopefully in the future we can have the opportunity to work with them again."

Raceway Car Wash currently owns and operates locations across Northern Nevada (DBA Sierra Car Wash), Southern California, Fresno, CA, and the Greater Dallas area.

For more information about growth opportunities or to discuss potential acquisitions, please contact Andrew Schell, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Mergers & Acquisitions, at aschell@racewaycarwash.com.

**About Raceway Car Wash**

Raceway Car Wash is a premier national operator dedicated to providing a top-notch car wash experience and delivering the highest membership value to their guests. With a commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction, Raceway continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings across the United States.

**Contact:**

Andrew Schell

COO and Director of M&A

Raceway Car Wash

Email: aschell@racewaycarwash.com

---

For more information about Raceway Car Wash and its services, please visit our website at www.racewaycarwash.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

