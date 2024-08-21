Lounge Lizard Visits GrayBar Nashville: Announces Innovative Web Redesign Project

Lounge Lizard Logo Lounge Lizard visits GrayBar in Nashville. Lounge Lizard tours GrayBar Warehouse in Nashville. Lounge Lizard tours GrayBar Warehouse to prepare for the website redesign project.

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide, LLC, a premier web design and digital marketing agency , is excited to announce its ongoing project to redesign and redevelop the website for GrayBar, a leader in the distribution of electrical, communications, data networking, and industrial products.As part of this extensive project, Lounge Lizard’s Creative UX Manager, Cassi Patterson, visited GrayBar's state-of-the-art facility in Nashville last Friday. This visit marks a significant step in the redesign process as the team transitions GrayBar’s platform from Hybris to SAP, incorporating cutting-edge UX/UI enhancements and boosting e-commerce functionality.Patterson was warmly welcomed by Justin Meyes,Branch Manager at GrayBar, who led a comprehensive tour of the facility. The tour provided Patterson with invaluable insights into GrayBar’s extensive inventory processes and exceptional service model. “The scale of their operations and meticulous attention to detail is truly impressive. It’s clear why GrayBar leads in their industry,” Patterson remarked.This collaboration highlights Lounge Lizard’s commitment to integrating client-specific knowledge into their web design process, setting them apart from other digital agencies. “Visiting GrayBar’s facility allowed me to see the intricacies of their operations firsthand, which will be instrumental in creating a web presence that truly reflects their brand and operational excellence,” added Patterson.GrayBar has demonstrated a profound commitment to excellence and efficiency, traits that Lounge Lizard aims to reflect in the new website design. “We are thrilled to be part of this transformative journey with GrayBar and look forward to unveiling a website that not only meets but exceeds their expectations,” stated Ken Braun, co-founder of Lounge Lizard.The new GrayBar website is anticipated to launch later this year, promising enhanced user experience and improved functionality that aligns with GrayBar’s business needs and client service goals.###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency celebrating its 25th year in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.About GrayBarGrayBar is a leading distributor of electrical, communications, and data networking products and a provider of related supply chain management and logistics services. With a history of excellence and a future in innovative solutions, GrayBar is committed to helping its customers power and network their facilities with speed, intelligence, and efficiency.

