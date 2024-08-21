Graphiant Receives 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY NaaS Product of the Year Award

Graphiant NaaS Recognized for Industry Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Graphiant NaaS as a recipient of a 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY NaaS Product of the Year Award.



Graphiant is transforming the way enterprises build networks by replacing outdated technologies like MPLS and SD-WAN with a more efficient, scalable, secure, and cost-effective alternative. "We are honored to receive the INTERNET TELEPHONY NaaS Product of the Year Award," said Khalid Raza, CEO of Graphiant. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in networking solutions. Our Network-as-a-Service is designed to provide enterprises with an unparalleled combination of performance, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness. We are proud to be leading the charge in transforming how the world builds networks."

The Graphiant NaaS provides enterprises with a fast, simple, and easy way to establish enterprise networks that are as performant as MPLS while being significantly less expensive. This cloud-delivered service offers full control and policy management over the enterprise-wide area network, ensuring all applications are delivered with guaranteed SLA across private networks. By enabling enterprise connectivity, business-to-business connectivity, and cloud connectivity with unprecedented simplicity and agility, Graphiant NaaS empowers organizations to meet today’s most challenging use cases with Internet-class efficiency.

“I am honored to recognize Graphiant with a 2024 NaaS Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, the Graphiant NaaS has proven to be among the best practices, products, and solutions that are driving the growth and development of the NaaS ecosystem.”

The winners of the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY NaaS Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of a private, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SD-WAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant’s Naa provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. The Graphiant NaaS combines performance, security, agility, and affordability to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live event, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW , brings thousands of qualified purchasers and product decision makers together with vendors to form ultimate B2B tech buying community with our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing and sales success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com . Stay connected with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X by following @tmcnet.

