Spartanburg Association of REALTORS® joins MLS Grid

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spartanburg Association of REALTORS® announces that the organization's Multiple Listing Service (MLS) has begun using MLS Grid to deliver and standardize data delivery for its members.

The move makes this association the latest to move to MLS Grid to promote better data delivery to brokers, vendors, and consumers. MLS Grid has a goal of creating marketplace efficiency by streamlining data transfers across real estate markets nationwide and provides standardized vendor licenses.

“We’re excited for this partnership because MLS Grid gives us an affordable way to make it easier for our customers to receive data feeds,” said Spartanburg Association of REALTORS® Executive Vice President Jodi Viehman. “Partnering with MLS Grid also keeps our data standardized and future-proof.”

MLS Grid is a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market. MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. The organization works with more than 2,100 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.

“We provide tailored assistance to MLSs, such as the Spartanburg Association of REALTORS®, and their data users throughout the process,” stated Joseph Szurgyi, CEO of MLS Grid. “By handling online compliance and administrative aspects of licensing, MLS Grid greatly reduces the time burden on MLSs.”

About Spartanburg Association of REALTORS®

The Spartanburg Association of REALTORS® serves MLS subscribers in upstate South Carolina and is a leading advocate for real estate professionals, offering education, resources, and support to its members. The association provides members access to innovative services, programs, education, and resources and advocates for private property rights. It places an emphasis on professionalism and ethical real estate practices.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing nearly 370,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

Joseph Szurgyi MLS Grid 801.244.5742 joseph@mlsgrid.com Jodi Viehman Spartanburg Association of REALTORS® jodi@spartanburgrealtors.com

